Plans for west Henderson indoor sports, entertainment complex get green light

The city of Henderson has selected the developers to build the new complex.

How Nevada small business are dealing with the ‘burden’ of inflation-fueled higher prices

Billionaire with Las Vegas ties nominated as next US ambassador to Italy

A rendering of the indoor sports and entertainment complex planned for west Henderson. (City of Henderson)

A rendering of the indoor sports and entertainment complex planned for west Henderson. (City of Henderson)

An indoor sports and family entertainment complex is coming to west Henderson in 2026.

The new 160,000 square foot, two-level complex will be located behind the newly opened Chicken N Pickle on St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway.

“We are thrilled to continue providing amenities that enhance the quality of life for our residents,” said Henderson City Manager and CEO Richard Derrick. “The West Henderson fieldhouse is a much-anticipated addition to our community that will serve as a hub for sports and entertainment for our residents, as well as a catalyst for economic growth for our great City.”

Design and construction for the new fieldhouse were approved at the Dec. 19 Henderson City Council meeting, with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company and Klai Juda Wald Architecture + Interiors as the developers.

The facility will be a public-private partnership between the city and KemperSports, a sports, hospitality and entertainment management company, to provide residents with “in-demand facility and services without long-term financial impact on residents,” according to the city.

The facility will include camps, clinic, youth sports and Parks and Recreation programming, as well as over 30,000 square feet of family entertainment including:

— Four 84-foot by 50-foot basketball courts that can be transitioned to eight volleyball courts

— Two 200-foot by 100-foot synthetic turf fields

— Multipurpose event spaces

— Child watch space

— Laser tag

— 24 bowling lanes

— Redemption arcade

— Outdoor mini golf

— Axe throwing

— Fitness and group fitness rooms

— Full-service food and beverage.

The total cost of the project is expected to be $70 million, with KemperSports contributing $10 million. For the remaining one-time costs, it will be funded through the Public Infrastructure Bond Sale, West Henderson Development Fund, and City Municipal Facilities Fund.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.