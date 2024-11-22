Popular Japanese streetwear brand opens first Las Vegas store

The store features exclusive merchandise and clothing only available to Sin City shoppers.

A popular Japanese streetwear brand opened has opened on the Las Vegas Strip.

Bape, or A Bathing Ape, opened its first Las Vegas store in the Wynn Plaza on Nov. 22, in the midst of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with exclusive merchandise and clothing only available to Sin City shoppers.

The new store will include an exclusive Bape Las Vegas camo capsule, inspired by the bright colors of the Las Vegas night scene with casino dice, with motifs like the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign incorporated throughout, the company said in a news release. The new collection, which includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more, will be exclusively available at the Wynn storefront.

Inside the store is a mix of neons with the brand’s signature camo, featuring the signature Bape Sta and A Bathing Ape logos throughout. The also has a first of its kind sneaker wall., the company said.

The company only has six other storefronts, with Las Vegas marking its seventh.

Founded in 1993 in Japan, the brand has made a name for itself in the luxury streetwear category with its recognizable branding, which includes its camouflage design, ape and shark logos.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.