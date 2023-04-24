Popular Korean grocery chain set to open in Las Vegas

Signs indicate that H Mart, a Korean grocery chain, will be opening a location in the Las Vegas Valley.

The popular Korean grocery chain is showcasing banners of its arrival outside a building at the southeast corner of the Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The interior of the location, 2620 S. Decatur Blvd., is currently empty and signs did not announce an opening date.

H Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

