80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Business

Popular Korean grocery chain set to open in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 10:11 am
 
Updated April 24, 2023 - 11:51 am
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Apr. 24, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Signs point to a new H Mart in the Las Vegas Valley.

The popular Korean grocery chain is showcasing banners of its arrival outside a building at the southeast corner of the Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The interior of the location, 2620 S. Decatur Blvd., is currently empty and signs did not announce an opening date.

H Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
2
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
3
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
4
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
5
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sprouts reveals opening date for North Las Vegas store
Sprouts reveals opening date for North Las Vegas store
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$717K jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Tilman Fertitta buying hotel-casino in Northern Nevada
Tilman Fertitta buying hotel-casino in Northern Nevada
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development
Strip retail center cleared, leaving ‘prime’ spot for development
Developer completes 2 industrial complexes in Las Vegas Valley
Developer completes 2 industrial complexes in Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas execs launch real estate firm with $100M to spend
Las Vegas execs launch real estate firm with $100M to spend