Prime land in downtown Las Vegas on the market for nearly $20M

The RTC tried to offload the property in October through an auction but was unsuccessful.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is looking to sell some prime land in the city of Las Vegas.

Located just east of the Clark County Government Center on South Grand Central Parkway, the land measures 6.5 acres and is on the market for $19.8 million, according to RTC.

Clark County property records show the RTC bought the 2-parcel property from Union Pacific Railroad in 2005.

A RTC spokesperson said land was purchased with the intention of building a maintenance yard on it, however didn’t believe it made sense anymore given the development going on in the area, and that the RTC have other parcels they are now considering for that purpose.

The spokesperson said the land went to auction in October 2023 and didn’t get any buyers so it is now being publicly listed for sale. Listing agent Tanya Murray Heath with ERA Brokers declined to comment further on the sale.

The property has been on the market for more than 30 days.

The property has two touch points on South Commerce Street, coming up against Bonneville and Main Street at its northernmost point, and runs in a jagged horizontal pattern to the southwest along the rail line in downtown Las Vegas. The property is zoned vacant land/industrial district, and listed on ERA’s website as being “ideally suited for mixed-use, industrial, office and retail development.”

