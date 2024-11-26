66°F
Business

Raiders star buys into Las Vegas pizza chain franchise

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a flag is thrown during the first half of t ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a flag is thrown during the first half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxx Crosby and Doug Pak pose for a photo. (Courtesy Papa Johns)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2024 - 12:53 pm
 

A Raiders star is partnering with a Las Vegas pizza franchise — bringing a new deals to locals, with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

Maxx Crosby, defensive player for the Las Vegas Raiders, has “joined forces” with a local Papa Johns franchise, Papa Johns Las Vegas, led by BLD Ventures CEO and Las Vegas Papa Johns franchise owner Doug Pak, as a marketing and equity partner.

Through the partnership, Papa Johns Las Vegas has introduced the “Maxximize Your Pizza” deal, which includes two or more extra-large 2-topping pizzas for $14.98 each. A portion of the proceeds from each special sold will go towards the Maxx Crosby Foundation, a nonprofit established to promote youth health, wellness and community development in Las Vegas.

“At Papa Johns Las Vegas, we’re not just in the business of making great pizza—we’re committed to being a lasting part of this community,” Pak said in a statement. “Maxx embodies the values we stand for, and together, we’re ready to grow our presence in Las Vegas.”

The partnership will continue to introduce new deals and specials to Las Vegas a few times a year.

“Vegas has supported me since I got here,” said Crosby, who has been playing with the Raiders since they were in Oakland. “I love Papa Johns and teaming up with them is my way of showing love back to the city that’s embraced me as one of its own.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

