Resource fair planned Saturday in Las Vegas for World Autism Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 12:43 pm
 
Lynda Tache, executive director of Collaboration Center Foundation, speaks prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for Collaboration Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. The foundation has an ambitious plan to centralize disability services in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Lynda Tache, executive director of Collaboration Center Foundation, speaks prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for Collaboration Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. The foundation has an ambitious plan to centralize disability services in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Lynda Tache, left, executive director of Collaboration Center Foundation, greets State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, prior to the groundbreaking ceremony for Collaboration Center on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. The foundation has an ambitious plan to centralize disability services in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A free family fair in Las Vegas wants to offer resources to children and families with autism and other disabilities.

The Collaboration Center at LV Ranch will host Blue Light Night, an autism and developmental disability resource fair, in recognition of April as Autism Awareness Month and World Autism Day on Saturday. Resources and activities will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 8390 W. Windmill Lane.

The Resource Fair includes access to related community organizations such as NEAT Services, Boys Town Nevada, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Christopher Smith Foundation and Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada, according to a Thursday news release. The ranch will also host family-friendly fun activities like appearances from special characters, carnival games, a petting zoo and food trucks.

Blue Light Night is the last major event at LV Ranch before the Collaboration Center begins significant construction on the 5-acre property. The foundation is building an all-encompassing site for people of any age with intellectual, developmental and phsyical disabilities and their families. Resources, therapy, treatment, training and other support will all be co-located at the site once it is complete.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

