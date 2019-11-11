Sears to close its doors at Meadows Mall

Sears will be shuttering its last full-line store at Meadows Mall — one year after it was purchased by parent company Transformco.

The Sears department store at Meadows Mall will be closing next year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Meadows Mall at 4300 Meadows Lane (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

Its parent company announced in a statement Thursday that while it received a $250 million investment it needed to streamline operations, it will close 96 Sears and Kmart stores by February.

“Going out of business sales at these stores are expected to begin on December 2,” according to Transformco.

Following the additional closures, the firm will operate 182 Sears and Kmart locations throughout the country.

The Sears closure also comes roughly one year after the Boulevard Mall location closed its doors.

Sears now operates two appliance outlet stores in the Las Vegas Valley at 1437 W. Sunset Road in Henderson and 4854 W. Lone Mountain Road in Las Vegas.

Contact Subrina Hudson at shudson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @SubrinaH on Twitter.