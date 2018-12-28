Sears to close central Las Vegas Valley location

Sears Holdings announced on Friday that it will close 80 additional Sears and Kmart locations nationwide, including a Sears store in the Las Vegas Valley.

Sears department store at Marks Street and Warm Springs Road, shown Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Sears department store at the Boulevard Mall, 3450 S. Maryland Parkway, is among 80 stores that will shut its doors in March 2019, the company said. The accompanying Sears Auto Center will close in late January.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin in two weeks.

In November, the company announced that the Sears store at 4355 S. Grand Canyon Drive, near the intersection of Flamingo Road, was among 40 stores that will close in February.

A Sears at Marks Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson became one of 142 initial locations slated to close during the company’s turn in bankruptcy in October.

