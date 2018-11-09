Sears to close western Las Vegas Valley location

Department store chain Sears plans to shutter more stores nationwide, including one in the western Las Vegas Valley.

The Sears store at Marks Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

The Sears at 4355 S. Grand Canyon Drive, near the intersection of Flamingo Road, is among 40 stores to close in February, according to a company statement Thursday.

Liquidation sales should start late next week.

A 2004 statement by the company said the Grand Canyon Drive store represented a new kind of shopping experience. At 165,000 square feet, the store was the third Sears Grand pilot store in the country and mixed convenience items in with the usual Sears inventory, including apparel and appliances.

In October, a Sears at Marks Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson became one of 142 initial locations slated to close during the company’s turn in bankruptcy.

4355 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Las Vegas