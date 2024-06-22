Silver State Health CEO indicted for theft of some of $740K grant

The CEO faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison if convicted.

The top executive of Silver State Health Services has been indicted for stealing $340,000 of a $735,200 federal grant awarded in 2019 to the Las Vegas-based nonprofit limited liability corporation.

David Ryan Linden, 35, was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury, said U.S. Attorney Jason Frierson of the District of Nevada and FBI Special Agent-in-Charge Spencer Evans, according to a release.

A jury trial has been scheduled to begin Aug. 27 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey. If convicted, Linden faces the maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.

According to Frierson, Linden represented that $735,200 would be used to meet projected personnel costs for the health center. After Silver State received the grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, it was deposited June 10, 2019, to a Silver State account. Then, on June 16, 2019, Linden became a signatory on a bank account belonging to a company called Freedom Infusions, LLC, which was not affiliated with the grant or Silver State. The indictment said on June 24, 2019, Linden transferred $340,000 of federal grant funds from the Silver State bank account to the bank account for Freedom Infusions.

Representatives for Linden could not be reached for comment.

