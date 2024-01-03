Skiers, snowboarders getting access to more of Lee Canyon this week

The winter sports season is kicking into high gear at the Mount Charleston venue as it declares its first official powder day of 2024.

Skiers and snowboarders use the beginner lift and hill at the Lee Canyon Ski Resort as snow falls atop Mount Charleston on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As the Las Vegas Valley braces for a dose of legitimate winter weather, Lee Canyon is getting ready to welcome skiers and snowboarders to its more challenging territory.

The Mount Charleston venue announced Wednesday that it will open its Bluebird quad chairlift on Thursday at 9 a.m. The chairlift provides access to the intermediate and advanced trails on the canyon’s upper terrain.

Lee Canyon officials said they were expecting 4 to 9 inches of snow on the mountain on Wednesday, which would make Thursday the first official powder day of the 2024 winter sports season.

“The colder temperatures mean Lee Canyon’s snowmaking team can continue working on covering more terrain on the upper portion of the mountain,” Jim Seely, the venue’s director of marketing, said in a press release.

The 450-stall Ponderosa parking area will also be open Thursday near the base of Rabbit Peak, home to Lee Canyon’s beginner terrain and rental facility.

Lee Canyon’s winter season started last month with the open of the Rabbit Peak quad chairlift for the beginner terrain.

The canyon also announced that its 9th annual Chris Ruby Memorial Cup event will take place Jan 13. The event, named for a snowboarder who died in a 2014 accident, raises money for the Nevada Donor Network.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.