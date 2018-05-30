Smith’s to open 2 new Las Vegas locations

Two new Smith’s grocery stores open in the Las Vegas Valley on June 13.

Smith's, 8050 S Rainbow Blvd. in Las Vegas (Google Street View)

A Smith’s at Warm Springs Road and Durango Drive replaces longtime independent grocer Glazier’s Food Marketplace.

Glazier’s closed earlier this year.

The Smith’s at Skye Canyon will be the first of the Kroger-owned chain in Southern Nevada to sell clothes, dishes and home goods.

Clothes and home goods have been identified as dominant segments of U.S. retail, even with the widespread shuttering of longtime department store brands like Macy’s and Sears.

