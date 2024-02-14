56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Southwest valley industrial complex sells for $54M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 14, 2024 - 11:28 am
 
A Mississippi-based real estate investment trust company has bought a 230,000 industrial comple ...
A Mississippi-based real estate investment trust company has bought a 230,000 industrial complex for $54 million. (Newmark)

An industrial complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley has sold to EastGroup Properties, a Mississippi-based real estate investment trust, for $54.8 million.

The 230,899-square-foot Spanish Ridge Industrial Center, which consists of three class A industrial buildings on just under 13 acres in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas, was built by California-based CapRock Properties in 2023, according to a news release from real estate brokerage Newmark, which represented the buyer in the deal.

The center, at 8875 W. Hacienda Ave., is 100 percent leased. Names of the tenants weren’t immediately available.

“The Las Vegas industrial market has experienced tremendous growth in recent years with many users seeing it as a more price-conscious alternative while still being connected to important southwest markets,” Newmark said in a recent report.

The vacancy rate for industrial space in the Las Vegas Valley sits at 3.6 percent, which is “one of the tightest industrial markets in the region,” the report said.

Approximately 16.9 million square feet of industrial space is currently under construction in the valley.

According to its website, EastGroup owns industrial properties in 12 states across the country, including five others in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
Las Vegas police reveal DUI arrest numbers for Super Bowl Sunday
3
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
4
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift creates marital strife
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift creates marital strife
5
Pearl Jam coming alive on Strip with 2 shows
Pearl Jam coming alive on Strip with 2 shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
Motorcycle rental business could come to Fremont Street
5-time Grammy winner to make Las Vegas Strip theater debut
5-time Grammy winner to make Las Vegas Strip theater debut
‘Very bizarre’: Video shows several items stolen from Apple store in Downtown Summerlin
‘Very bizarre’: Video shows several items stolen from Apple store in Downtown Summerlin
Matt Rife adds another Las Vegas show to upcoming tour
Matt Rife adds another Las Vegas show to upcoming tour
Antonio Pierce hires his son as Raiders assistant coach
Antonio Pierce hires his son as Raiders assistant coach
Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach during Super Bowl
Travis Kelce says he shouldn’t have bumped Chiefs coach during Super Bowl