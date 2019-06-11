Sprouts to hold national hiring day on Tuesday

Local Sprouts Farmers Market stores will be taking part in a national hiring day on Tuesday.

(Janet Murphy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, Sprouts Farmers Market stores will be taking part in a national hiring day on Tuesday.

Walk-in interviews will be held between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for in-store team member positions, according to the company’s website.

Applications can be filled out online here.

Sprouts recently opened its 11th store in the Las Vegas Valley in March.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.