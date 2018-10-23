Sprouts to open new Las Vegas location next year

It’s one of about 30 stores the grocer plans to open next year. Sprouts has 10 grocery stores in the valley, according to the company’s website.

Alyssa Pattinson, right, pushes a cart while shopping with her parents Alexis McConnell, second left, and Martin on the opening day of Sprouts Farmers Market at 8441 Farm Road, in Las Vegas on Wednesday Sept. 27, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Las Vegas early next year.

The grocery chain plans to open a location at 771 South Rainbow Road, near the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive during the first quarter, according to a statement Tuesday.

It’s one of about 30 stores the grocer plans to open next year. Sprouts has 10 grocery stores in the valley, according to the company’s website.

771 South Rainbow Road, Las Vegas, NV 89145