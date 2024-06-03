99°F
Allegiant Stadium

Stadium partner flies fans who may impact Raiders’ home-field edge

49ers fans Melyssah Morrison and Clinton Meyerhoff of Pacifica, Calif. pose outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas ahead of their team taking on the Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Allegiant Stadium hosting 2-day event to hire game day and event staff
Raiders, NV Energy look to electrify Allegiant Stadium parking — PHOTOS
Raiders, Allegiant Stadium ink new ticket partnership deal
Top dollar tunes: The highest-grossing shows at Allegiant Stadium
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 3, 2024 - 12:43 pm
 

While the Raiders often complain about losing home-field advantage with thousands of fans of opponents buying thousands of seats for games at Allegiant Stadium, the company with the stadium naming rights is capitalizing on flying many of those fans to Las Vegas.

Allegiant Travel Co. on Monday announced a series of additional Allegiant Air flights and began pitching arrivals and departures centered around NFL games in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Nashville.

Allegiant is marketing to Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs fans to fly on special added flights to Harry Reid International Airport in September and October.

Representatives of the Raiders were not immediately available for comment.

“Football fans are the heartbeat of the game, and we want to make sure they can feel every pulse-pounding moment live,” Allegiant Chief Revenue Officer Drew Wells said in a Monday release. “These specialty flights have been extremely popular during past NFL seasons and we expect them to sell out in advance of the game.”

Allegiant is promoting nonstop flights to and from Akron-Canton Airport to Reid for the Raiders Week 4 game with the Browns Sept. 28 and 30. It’s also promoting flights to and from Kansas City International Airport for the Raiders Week 7 game with the Chiefs Oct. 26 and 28.

The airline’s special flights promotion also includes enticing Green Bay Packers fans with flights from Appleton International Airport in Wisconsin and Chicago’s Rockford International Airport to Nashville for the Packers’ Week 3 game with the Tennessee Titans.

The airline also has scheduled special flights from Appleton to Los Angeles for the Packers’ Week 5 game against the Rams and to Jacksonville, Florida, for their Week 8 game against the Jaguars.

Allegiant also is promoting special flights from Gerald Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport for Detroit Lions fans to follow the team in its Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals and from Hector International Airport in Fargo, North Dakota, to Nashville International for the Minnesota Vikings Week 10 game with the Titans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

