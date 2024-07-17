Summerlin South to get hundreds of new homes

Howard Hughes is currently completing a deal with a national homebuilder for the development.

The location of the potential new development in Summerlin South. Photo: OpenWeb

A sign for Summerlin on Summerlin Parkway, near Rampart Boulevard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Summerlin South is set to get a new 231-acre single-family residential development.

Clark County’s Zoning Commission approved a zoning change (from rural open land to residential) Wednesday morning for the development of a plot of land that could hold up to 412 homes.

The land is located south of The Summit Club and west of Mesa Ridge and a part of Summerlin Village 17. Howard Hughes Holdings, the company behind the master-planned community of Summerlin, declined to comment on the sale or give a timeline for development, noting the sale of the land to a national homebuilder was still in the escrow process.

The area is further described as being on the south side of Rolling Foothills Drive and 5,100 feet west of Town Center Drive within Summerlin South.

According to Clark County property records, Howard Hughes Holdings, obtained the land from Scottsdale, Arizona-based developer Discovery Property Company in 2022 for an undisclosed amount.

Summerlin is approximately 22,500 acres with around 5,000 acres remaining to be developed. The community has around 127,000 residents with more than 300 parks and 200-plus miles of trails.

Summerlin has the highest annual income out of any area in the Las Vegas Valley, according to statistics from Applied Analysis, and the community is consistently ranked as one of the top places to live in the country on a yearly basis.

