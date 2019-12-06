Sunrise Hospital celebrates new tower expansion

The Las Vegas hospital held a grand opening ceremony Thursday for the new tower, which features an expanded trauma and emergency department.

Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center held a grand opening ceremony Thursday to dedicate a new tower featuring an expanded trauma and emergency department.

The expansion includes a new ambulance bay that can serve up to 17 ambulances, according to the hospital, while a new helipad supports total maximum takeoff weight of 22,000 pounds, meaning it could land a Black Hawk or Chinook helicopter. With 36 private intensive care unit rooms and a 36-bed inpatient surgical unit, Sunrise Hospital has grown its capacity to 762 beds.

The 182,000-square-foot expansion is the centerpiece of Sunrise Hospital’s $200 million, multi-phase campus expansion. Construction of the new tower, a $131 million project, spanned 24 months following a groundbreaking on Dec. 8, 2017.

Hospital CEO Todd Sklamberg said the hospital plans to open the new tower floors starting Monday, with the expanded ER and trauma department opening sometime Tuesday. Sunrise Children’s Hospital’s ER will grow in the coming months.

