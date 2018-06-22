Supreme Court sales tax ruling may have support in Nevada

Whether Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on online sales tax is a win for Nevada isn’t as simple as clicking “checkout.”

(Getty Images)

Whether Thursday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling on online sales tax is a win for Nevada isn’t as simple as clicking “checkout.”

But should the state enforce the sales tax on online retailers, Nevada could see an additional $30 million in annual taxes and schools could see and additional $36.4 million, according to a statement from the Department of Taxation.

“We are actively assessing the potential impacts on taxable sales activity in Nevada, as well as any policy changes that might be necessary for implementation,” department Executive Director Bill Anderson said in a statement.

Major online retailers with distribution centers and other physical property in the state, like Amazon, already pay retail sales tax on their transactions.

The court decision allows state and local governments to tax sales by online companies that do not have a physical location in a state where the customer is located.

Online retailers without property in Nevada, like Overstock and Newegg, don’t collect sales tax on purchases made in the state.

County Commissioner and Democratic candidate for governor Steve Sisolak will support an effort to collect sales taxes from online retailers without a physical presence in a state, his campaign said.

“The businesses owned by and employing Nevadans are the backbone of our economy,” his campaign said in a statement. “As governor, Steve will work to ensure that brick and mortar stores and Nevada’s small businesses are on equal footing with online retailers.”

The campaign for Republican Attorney General and governor candidate Adam Laxalt said it is too early to say whether he would support implementing the tax policy.

“This will have to be looked at in more detail now that the Supreme Court has ruled on this,” Laxalt campaign spokesman Parker Brinden said.

The state Department of Taxation estimated the annual taxable sales reported by online sellers will increase by $1.4 billion, totalling $2.6 billion, if the state pursues online sales taxes.

This will result in $30 million a year in additional revenue directly to the state and $36.4 million to schools.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter

Review-Journal staff writers Michael Scott Davidson and Colton Lochhead contributed to this report.