99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Business

Sustainability key to Southern Nevada’s growth, speakers say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspectiv ...
Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspectiv ...
Brian Gordon, principal at Applied Analysis, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Cindy Wallis-Lage, executive director of Sustainability & Resilience for Black & Veatch, speaks ...
Cindy Wallis-Lage, executive director of Sustainability & Resilience for Black & Veatch, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vega ...
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vega ...
Dr. DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, speaks during the 42 ...
Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, speaks during the 42 ...
Tina Quigley, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, speaks during the 42nd annual Las Vegas Perspective at the M Resort on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Southern Nevada’s economy saw a major rebound following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But economic leaders are calling on the region’s business community to avoid complacency and keep growth going, especially as concerns of a recession loom.

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance pushed for “sustainable economic development” in the areas of land, water and workforce, during the group’s 42nd annual Perspective event on Thursday.

The region should use those sustainable goals to push through what might be an incoming economic downturn, Brian Gordon, principal analyst at Applied Analysis, said during his presentation. He pointed to a survey of economists several months ago that found only 28 percent predicted a “hard landing” for the economy — that number is now at 80 percent.

“Things are moving very quickly,” Gordon said. “Things are changing rapidly, and I think that’s why we’re all feeling a little bit of this economic uncertainty.”

LVGEA CEO Tina Quigley said even though there are wide-ranging challenges, opportunities still exist. The region’s response to the federally declared water shortage at Lake Mead, the shrinking amount of available industrial land and need for education reform could be a chance for the area to reshape and diversify its economy.

“It’s almost exciting,” Quigley said. “We have the opportunity to put ourselves on the map for something besides gaming.”

Cindy Wallis-Lage, executive director at engineering firm Black & Veatch, and DeRionne Pollard, president of Nevada State College, also presented at the event.

Pollard, who joined Nevada State College in August 2021, challenged the audience to view talent retention and acquisition as part of a larger economic ecosystem that mingles with education.

“A lot of folks say, ‘Which is first the chicken or the egg? Do you improve the business and build a talent and you build a talent and then recruit the business?’ Can I offer y’all a different reality? You can do both at the same time,” Pollard said.

Wallis-Lage, who lead Black & Veatch’s water business, similarly called on Southern Nevada business leaders to consider water conservation as a topic in need of a mindset shift. Water is crucial to business and population growth. A drying climate could stymie progress in other areas, she said, which means that things that used to work won’t in the future.

“The greatest danger we have right now is when we think about what else we need to do, we think about how we got here and not where we need to go,” she said. “We need to make sure we’re not acting with yesterday’s logic.”

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
Todd Quinones to exit KTNV, ready for new challenge
2
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
$306K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at off-Strip casino
3
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
University Medical Center patient fatally stabs 1, injures another
4
High school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student
High school teacher accused of having sexual contact with a student
5
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
How Joe Biden is impacting Social Security
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Can Mark Cuban’s pharmacy save you money on prescriptions?
By Robin Hartill, CFP® ThePennyHoarder.com

Mark Cuban, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks and “Shark Tank” star, has a new online pharmacy that could make your prescription medications more affordable.

High gas prices are shown as a pedestrian waits to cross the street in Los Angeles, June 16, 20 ...
Biden to call for suspension of gas taxes
By Josh Boak The Associated Press

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will call on Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months — an election year move meant to ease financial pressures at the pump as the public is increasingly concerned about high gas prices and inflation.