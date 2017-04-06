ad-fullscreen
T-Mobile Arena finishes first year with strong reception

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2017 - 11:35 pm
 

Dan Quinn knew before the T-Mobile Arena opened a year ago this week that the building was going to be a home run for its owners as well as the community.

By all accounts, it’s been that and more.

“We took a wait-and-see approach as construction was progressing, but we got an early sense of things when we started giving tours to potential clients, other facility managers, sports teams and people in our industry,” said Quinn, the vice president and general manager of the 20,000-seat venue co-owned by MGM Resorts International and the Anschutz Entertainment Group.

Once opening night arrived and the Killers, Wayne Newton and Shamir hit the stage, everything the development team had hoped for was validated.

“It’s always great to have nice renderings to show to people, but when you take people inside and the place actually looks like the pictures, it’s very special,” Quinn said. “There have been a few breathless moments, but now everything we had hope for has come through.”

Quinn said he can’t pick one single event to point to as the signature highlight for the first year of operations. But he knows there’s bound to be at least one more big event when T-Mobile ushers in the era of major-league sports with the arrival of the Vegas Golden Knights in the fall.

“In the first year, we had quite a variety of events and we want to build on that,” he said. “We’re starting that this weekend with George Strait. But opening night for the Golden Knights … that may be the hardest ticket in town to get.”

T-Mobile will mark the first anniversary of the facility Thursday with an event to give back to the community. MGM and Bank of America sponsored the construction of a new home in Toshiba Plaza with Habitat for Humanity.

Some 120 volunteers will build the the house and, after a ceremony, the house was scheduled to be moved to Henderson where 29 homes already have been completed.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

