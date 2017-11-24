Thanksgiving shopping buzz fades into calmer Black Friday

Rebecca Dahan was so eager to greet her holiday rush that she opened shop at the Fashion Show mall a half hour before sunrise on Black Friday.

It wasn’t until just before 9 a.m., nearly three hours later, that Dahan’s first customer arrived at her company’s art store.

He left only his phone number.

As shoppers strolled in and out of the Strip mall’s upper-end department stores, Dahan was left alone amid a sea of upbeat holiday jingles. The lack of business, she said, dumbfounded her.

“The last two weeks was dead. I was thinking ‘OK, people are waiting for Black Friday,’” she said. “Today for retail stores is a wake-up call.”

According to a National Retail Federation survey, 69 percent of Americans plan to shop over Thanksgiving weekend. About 70 percent of prospective shoppers said they were planning to shop on Black Friday.

On Thursday, Nigel Inciong arrived at a Henderson Best Buy at midnight after Thanksgiving with his daughter and his friends, making the electronics store his last stop for the night.

“It’s an experience,” said Nigel Inciong. “It’s about the hype.”

“There’s no more Thanksgiving. Now, shopping starts right after dinner,” Inciong added. “It’s a religion.”

But the day of doorbuster deals, which once whipped U.S. shoppers into a frenzy, seemed subdued in Las Vegas this year.

On Thanksgiving night, shoppers rushed in and out of a Henderson Toys ‘R’ Us well past its posted closing time.

“There’s kind of an energy to it,” said Jenny Frizelle, who went to Toys ‘R’ Us to buy Legos for her daughter.

Frizelle, a mother of eight, said she usually spends about eight hours shopping on Black Friday. She says it gives her more peace of mind to buy gifts directly from a store.

“There’s no panicking about whether it’ll come on time or if it’ll be broken during shipping,” she said.

At the Galleria at Sunset mall in Henderson, the Thanksgiving Day foot traffic at J.C. Penney Co. was already beginning to seem like a distant memory.

Upon opening Thursday, close to 1,000 people were lined outside the store, eager to snatch the best deals before it was too late.

A mellower attitude

But Friday’s crowd sauntered through the aisles, browsing at leisure.

The difference a day later was palpable to Charity Rice, 43, of east Las Vegas.

“The atmosphere (today) is definitely more mellow,” she said Friday. “I wish I had gone yesterday. It’s more fun: The rush of the crowds and to get what you want for a deal.”

The scene extended throughout much of the mall. A distinct lack of Christmas music contributed to the relative serenity.

Joshua Cox, a 32-year-old resident of North Las Vegas who shops at Galleria every Black Friday, said he noticed a change from last year.

“It’s way more relaxed this year. … There’s not as many people at the mall,” he said. “Last year when we came here, we couldn’t find a parking spot. It was crazy.”

If brick-and-mortar businesses take a hit this year, Dahan said, she believes online retailers like Amazon are to blame. She’s now considering a change in careers.

‘Just another day’

“It’s not that people aren’t shopping or spending money. They’re just shopping online,” she said. “Retail stores, I don’t think, have enough oxygen to stay on this Earth.”

“Black Friday is just another day,” she added.

But there still are thousands of locals willing to brave early hours for once-a-year sales.

Cortina Anderson, 43, of Henderson, said she planned to spend close to six hours Friday at the Fashion Show shopping for clothes with her mother and 12-year-daughter.

“Especially when you’re shopping with teenagers, you want to make sure the size is correct because they’re constantly growing,” she said. “Also, it’s kind of fun to come out.”

