The Ladder: City of Las Vegas gets a new Parks and Rec director

Lucas Batista (Review-Journal)

Patrick Fleming (Review-Journal)

Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod (Las Vegas-Clark County Library District)

Vivien Brock (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Greg A. Weitzel is the city of Las Vegas’ new director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

Weitzel was previously parks and recreation director for Idaho Falls, Idaho, and is currently a member of the board of directors of the National Recreation and Park Association. This organization is a leading non-profit dedicated to the advancement of public parks, recreation and conservation with more than 60,000 members. He was chosen after a nationwide search, and has been recognized for his excellence in parks and recreation management throughout the country, according to a news release.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has elected new leaders for its Board of Trustees. Felipe A. Ortiz, a board member since 2013 and former vice chair, was elected to the position of chair. Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod was elected to the position of vice-chair. Elizabeth Foyt was elected to a second term as secretary, and Kelly D. Benavidez was appointed treasurer. All terms are for the period of one year from July 1 through June 30, 2020.

United Way of Southern Nevada hired Don Nelson as vice president of development.

Layton Construction promoted Jeff Palmer to executive vice president, business development for its Intermountain West markets, encompassing Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

Shareholder Kimberly Stein of the Nevada-based law firm of Holley, Driggs, Walch, Fine, Puzey, Stein, & Thompson has been appointed as the new Board of Trustees President for Olive Crest Nevada, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse, treating and educating at-risk children and preserving the family.

Jewish Nevada has named Ayelet Blit as the new director of Jewish Student Life for the nonprofit organization which serves more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal hired Mason McFee as the sports stats editor, Lucas Batista and Patrick Fleming as digital campaign strategists, and Vivien Brock as route manager at the Bonanza Distribution Center.

