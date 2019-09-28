The Ladder: Law firm forms crisis management group

The law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has formed a crisis management group led by shareholder Mitch Langberg and Chief Culture and Communications Officer Lara Day.

The law firm of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck has announced the formation of a crisis management group, led by shareholder Mitch Langberg and Chief Culture and Communications Officer Lara Day. The group includes veterans from the communications battlefield that have experience in the legal, government relations and public relations industries.

“Helping clients with crisis management is something we’ve always done,” said Rich Benenson, Brownstein’s managing partner. “Formally creating this group makes sense. Our clients are increasingly turning to our team because their multidisciplinary skill sets, combined with their deep knowledge of their business, enables us to quickly and effectively triage an issue to create a strategic communications plan to protect their reputations.” The group also includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s former chief of staff, Nadeam Elshami, presidential speech writer Ken Khachigian and a others including Greg Brower, Marc Lampkin, Drew Littman and Will Moschella.

Harsch Investment Properties has promoted Reed Gottesman to senior vice president, Las Vegas regional manager. Gottesman will manage a regional team of 50 real estate professionals, 1,900 tenants and approximately 11 million square feet of multi-tenant industrial, retail and office space.

Las Vegas HEALS, a nonprofit membership-based healthcare association, recently added five new members to its Board of Directors. They are Dr. Bard Coats, president emeritus of HealthCare Partners Nevada; Dr. Fermin Leguen, chief medical officer/director of clinical services at Southern Nevada Health District; Karen Rubel, CEO at Nathan Adelson Hospice; Eric Schmacker, president and CEO at SilverSummit Health Plan; and Michael Ward, CEO at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital.

“We are excited to announce these five new additions to our Board of Directors,” said Doug Geinzer, CEO of Las Vegas HEALS. “They bring decades of experience with excellent reputations in the industry and will help us move forward in achieving our goals to improve the quality of healthcare in southern Nevada.”