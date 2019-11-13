These stores are open on Thanksgiving 2019

Staying open for business on Thanksgiving Day has meant good business for some companies and publicity nightmares for others.

Black Friday sale shoppers arrive at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A Black Friday shopper walks through Dolphin Mall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Black Friday sale shoppers arrive at the Galleria at Sunset mall on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Staying open for business on Thanksgiving Day has meant good business for some companies and publicity nightmares for others. In the past couple of years, several major retailers that traditionally stayed open have announced they’ll be closed, making it confusing to figure out which stores will open on Thanksgiving Day. The volume of closures might signal a new approach retailers are taking with holidays.

Keep reading to get the list of stores that will be open or closed this Nov. 28.

Stores Open on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Few retailers have officially announced store hours for Thanksgiving Day 2019. This tentative list is based on retailers that have confirmed they’ll be open and those that opened on Thanksgiving Day last year. Stores most likely remaining open for Thanksgiving Day 2019 are:

— Ann Taylor (select stores)

— Balducci’s

— Bass Pro Shops

— Bealls

— Belk

— Best Buy

— Big Lots

— Boscov’s

— Cabela’s

— CVS

— Designer Shoe Warehouse

— Dick’s Sporting Goods

— Dollar General

— Express

— Family Dollar

— Finish Line

— Five Below

— Fresh Market

— GameStop

— Giant

— Harris Teeter

— JCPenney

— Kmart

— Kohl’s

— Macy’s

— Meijer

— Michaels

— Modell’s Sporting Goods

— NY & Co.

— Old Navy

— Rite Aid

— Safeway

— Sears

— Stage Stores

— Target

— ULTA Beauty

— Victoria’s Secret

— Walgreens

— Walmart

— Wegmans

— Whole Foods Market

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019

These stores plan to be closed on Thanksgiving Day:

— A.C. Moore

— Abt Electronics

— Academy Sports + Outdoors

— Ace Hardware

— Acme Tools

— Allen Edmonds

— American Eagle

— American Girl

— Ann Taylor (select stores)

— At Home

— AT&T (company-owned stores)

— Barnes & Noble

— Big 5 Sporting Goods

— BJ’s Wholesale Club

— Blain’s Farm & Fleet

— Bob’s Discount Furniture

— Burlington

— Christopher & Banks

— The Container Store

— Cost Plus World Market

— Costco

— Craft Warehouse

— Crate and Barrel

— Dillard’s

— Dressbarn (the majority of stores)

— El Dorado Furniture

— Fleet Farm

— Gander Outdoors

— Gardner-White Furniture

— Guitar Center

— H&M

— Half Price Books

— Harbor Freight Tools

— Hobby Lobby

— Home Depot

— HomeGoods

— Homesense

— IKEA

— JOANN Stores

— Lamps Plus

— Lowe’s

— Mall of America

— Marshalls

— Mattress Firm

— Menards

— Micro Center

— Music & Arts

— Navy Exchange

— Nebraska Furniture Mart

— Nordstrom

— Nordstrom Rack

— Northern Tool

— Office Depot and OfficeMax

— Outdoor Research

— P.C. Richard & Son

— Patagonia

— Pep Boys

— Petco

— PetSmart

— Pier 1 Imports

— Publix

— Raymour & Flanigan Furniture Mattresses

— REI

— Sam’s Club

— Sierra Trading Post

— Sportsman’s Warehouse

— Sprint (retail stores will be closed unless malls dictate otherwise; mall kiosks might open)

— Staples

— Stein Mart

— Sur La Table

— T-Mobile

— T.J.Maxx

— The Paper Store

— The Original Mattress Factory

— Tractor Supply Co.

— Trader Joe’s

— Trollbeads

— Von Maur

— West Marine

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the 98 Stores Open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday