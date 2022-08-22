Three Square CEO to leave after 11 years with food bank

Three Square Food Bank President and CEO Brian Burton will be stepping down next month after serving 11 years with the organization.

Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, hands a packed bag of food to volunteer Terry Horowitch at Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Burton will be stepping down next month after serving 11 years with the organization, it was announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank, will be stepping down next month after serving 11 years with the organization, it was announced Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

His departure takes effect Sept. 30, according to a Monday news release. While Burton will be leaving Southern Nevada’s only food bank, he will still help battle food insecurity as he plans to join the Arkansas Foodbank.

“Southern Nevada will forever be my second home and I’m proud of the work that we as an organization, and furthermore we as an entire community, have done to help our neighbors,” Burton said in the news release. “This was not an easy decision by any means, but I am looking forward to this next chapter and returning to my roots in Arkansas to support and uplift the wonderful people throughout the state.”

Burton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Michelle Beck, Three Square’s chief development officer, will take over as interim president and CEO.

Details on its search for a permanent CEO will be announced at a later date, according to Three Square.