Tiny Nevada desert town sells for $8M

A company from Southern California has acquired the bulk of Cal-Nev-Ari, buying hundreds of acres in the remote town outside Las Vegas.

A small single-engine plane is parked just outside the Cal-Nev-Ari Casino on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Cal-Nev-Ari. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Town founder Nancy Kidwell stands in her office at the Cal-Nev-Ari Casino on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, in Cal-Nev-Ari. Kidwell, together with her late husband Slim Kidwell, acquired 640 acres of land under the federal Pittman Land Act in 1965. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A sign is shown Wednesday, July 7, 2010, in Cal-Nev-Ari, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas on U.S. Highway 95. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The cafe is shown at Cal-Nev-Ari casino Wednesday, July 7, 2010. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Universal Green Technology purchased just over 550 acres of mostly vacant real estate off U.S. Highway 95 some 70 miles south of Las Vegas for $8 million, property records show.

The sale, by town co-founder Nancy Kidwell, closed in late July.

Kidwell, who is in her 80s, had tried for years to sell her holdings in Cal-Nev-Ari, a tiny outpost in the middle of the desert with well-water and homes clustered along its unpaved airstrip. Efforts to confirm anything about the new owner’s operations or its plans for the town were unsuccessful.

As part of the purchase, records indicate, the company acquired hundreds of acres of land, the airstrip, a motel, an RV park, a mobile home park, a convenience store, and the town’s casino and restaurant building, making Universal Green Technology the dominant real estate owner in Cal-Nev-Ari.

‘Watch Us Grow’

County Commissioner Michael Naft, whose district includes Cal-Nev-Ari, said that he heard about the sale. But, he said, the new owners haven’t filed any plans with the county, he hasn’t met with them and he hasn’t learned what the company does.

Nevada business-entity records list Moon Thai and Monique Thai as company officers with Universal Green Technology and show that it was formed in 2017.

As seen on the sales papers filed with Clark County, the company has a mailing address in Garden Grove, California.

Efforts to reach the people behind Universal Green Technology or learn anything about the company were unsuccessful. Efforts to speak with Kidwell about the sale were unsuccessful this week.

Kidwell and her late husband Everette “Slim” Kidwell founded Cal-Nev-Ari in the mid-1960s, having noticed its then-abandoned airstrip while flying by.

The Kidwells acquired 600-plus acres from the federal government, named the town after its home state and the two nearby, and, as the Los Angeles Times reported, put in a sign that declared: “Cal-Nev-Ari, Population: 4. Watch Us Grow.”

The other two residents were their cat and their dog.

By 2010, 244 people lived in Cal-Nev-Ari, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to reports, Slim, a flight instructor, was 34 years older than Nancy and died in 1983. A decade later, she married Verne “Ace” Kidwell, Slim’s son from a prior marriage, who was 14 years older than Nancy and died in 2011.

The father and son were buried in a small, fenced plot in Cal-Nev-Ari, with space between them for one more.

“There’s plenty of room for me,” Kidwell said in 2016.

Previous offerings

Kidwell tried to sell her holdings in Cal-Nev-Ari in 2010 for $17 million and again in 2016 for $8 million. She received hefty media attention about the second offering, with reports from local news groups and national ones such as NPR, CBS News, and CNN.

Fred Marik, a former listing broker for the holdings who represented Kidwell in the 2016 sales effort, said this week that he tried to get as much publicity as possible for the offering, calling it a “great story of a modern-day frontierswoman.”

It wasn’t a typical real estate deal, he said, adding it involved liquor licenses, water, gaming, and the Federal Aviation Administration because of the airstrip.

On top of all that, Cal-Nev-Ari is an isolated desert outpost, albeit an hour or so from America’s casino capital.

“It was a complicated deal,” said Marik, who noted he brought several prospective buyers to Kidwell but the sales didn’t work out.

Marik pitched the site as having ample business opportunities, indicating in a brochure that it could have a dude ranch, a base for hot-air balloons, a parachute center, a survival school, an equestrian center, or even a “marijuana resort.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.