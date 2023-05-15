A new high coming to rebranded Lexi boutique hotel in Las Vegas

The rebranded and refurbished Lexi Hotel, which will be cannabis friendly and feature a tops-optional pool, will open its doors in Las Vegas on June 2.

The Lexi Pool will have a tops-optional policy when the 64-room boutique hotel opens June 2, 2023. (Elevations Hotels and Resorts)

The Lexi Hotel, the cannabis-friendly 64-room boutique property formerly known as the Artisan, will formally open its doors June 2, representatives of Elevations Hotels and Resorts announced Monday.

Elevations officials said in January that the Lexi would become Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel property with an entire floor of the five-story hotel at 1501 W. Sahara Ave., just east of Interstate 15, allowing the use of marijuana products.

“Las Vegas is a city unlike any other, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Elevations CEO Alex Rizk said in a news release. “With The Lexi, we’re excited to offer a fresh, fun and unique boutique hotel experience that captures the spirit of this iconic destination. Our team is committed to providing world-class hospitality to all guests, while also making history as the first cannabis-friendly hotel in Las Vegas.”

Phoenix-based Elevations, which intends to make the Lexi its flagship location, acquired the Artisan in November 2021 in an $11.9 million deal with The Siegel Group. It invested more than $3 million more to renovate every room of the property as well as its entry, grand lobby, bar, lounge and pool.

Rizk provided new details about the rooms and suites.

The hotel includes double and king bedrooms, suites for in-room entertainment, the Lexi suite with a bedroom and living room with a wet bar and billiard table, and the penthouse suite with two bedrooms, two baths and a living room for entertaining.

On the floor designated for cannabis use, each room will have a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system, which employs advanced oxidation cell technology.

The property also will have a European-style tops-optional pool that will feature DJ entertainment.

The company also is introducing its Elevations Nation loyalty card, which provides access to a members-only lounge for exclusive dinners and food and entertainment offerings.

The Lexi won’t have a casino. Gaming regulators prohibit resorts from having business relationships with cannabis companies.

The Lexi originally was scheduled to open in April, but Rizk said the project was delayed so that he could have all the features he wanted available at the opening.

“It was our original plan to open in April, but during the renovation process, we realized the significance of prioritizing a flawless opening rather than rushing to launch,” Rizk said.

“Instead of merely refreshing the hotel, we took a bold step to introduce an entirely new brand with innovative features, eagerly anticipating the realization of our vision in Las Vegas,” he said. “Every aspect of the property, ranging from the rooms to the pool, bar, lounge and lobby, has undergone a comprehensive evolution. We are thrilled to invite both guests and locals to experience the remarkable transformation firsthand in the coming weeks.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.