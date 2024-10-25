75°F
Aer Lingus bringing 1st Dublin passengers to Las Vegas Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2024 - 10:21 am
 

Harry Reid International Airport on Friday will welcome the first flight by Aer Lingus, the flag-carrier airline of Ireland known for its shamrock livery.

The airline’s twin-engine, 317-passenger Airbus A330-300 jet is scheduled to arrive from Dublin at 5:50 p.m., before turning around for the return flight leaving at 7:35 p.m.

Normally, the seasonal service that will continue through April will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

At Friday’s inaugural arrival, representatives of Reid International and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will greet passengers.

Bill Byrne, Aer Lingus’ director of global sales and North America, and Marcella Smyth, Ireland’s consul general to the Southwestern United States, are scheduled to give remarks after the arrival.

Aer Lingus will become the 19th international air carrier to fly to Las Vegas’ airport and Dublin will be the 20th international destination – the eighth overseas – served to and from Reid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

