Agency hires new team to drive tourism to rural Nevada

Three companies, two from out of state, will collaborate to market rural Nevada tourism destinations under new four-year contracts finalized Thursday by the Nevada Commission on Tourism.

TravelNevada.com (screengrab)

Columbus, Ohio-based Fahlgren Martine will head media buying, public relations and external communications; Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based BVK will direct creative development; and Noble Studios of Reno will lead web and digital development services, including customer relationship management.

Company executives working on the Nevada account were introduced to the 11-member commission after their contracts were formally approved by the state’s Board of Examiners Tuesday.

The collaboration is expected to continue the state’s TravelNevada brand strategy built around the “Don’t Fence Me In” theme.

