Allegiant adds seasonal service to Midwest city

The addition of flights from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to this city is part of Allegiant Air’s seasonal expansion to 23 cities.

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is starting up its seasonal service to the St. Louis area Friday with twice-weekly flights through the spring and summer.

The airline will fly Mondays and Fridays to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Belleville, Illinois, leaving Harry Reid International Airport at 6:40 a.m., and returning from St. Louis at 12:40 p.m., on an approximately three-hour nonstop flight.

The new service is part of Allegiant’s seasonal expansion in 23 cities around the country.

“Anticipating a surge in travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in a release. “Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of managing layovers or connections.”

