Tourism

Allegiant adds seasonal service to Midwest city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 9:45 am
 
An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is starting up its seasonal service to the St. Louis area Friday with twice-weekly flights through the spring and summer.

The airline will fly Mondays and Fridays to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Belleville, Illinois, leaving Harry Reid International Airport at 6:40 a.m., and returning from St. Louis at 12:40 p.m., on an approximately three-hour nonstop flight.

The new service is part of Allegiant’s seasonal expansion in 23 cities around the country.

“Anticipating a surge in travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief revenue officer, said in a release. “Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of managing layovers or connections.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

