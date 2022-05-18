Allegiant offering all-in-1 Raiders game Las Vegas travel packages

Allegiant Air is kicking off exclusive NFL travel packages for fans planning to make the trek this seasin to catch Raiders games in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiderettes Kristina, left, and Camryn show off Allegiant Air's Raiders-themed aircraft at then-McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Allegiant Air is kicking off exclusive NFL travel packages for fans planning to make the trek this season to catch a Raiders game in Las Vegas.

As the official airline of the Raiders and the naming rights partner of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, the Las Vegas-based airline is offering NFL packages that include round-trip airline tickets, a minimum two-night hotel stay and tickets to a Raiders home game of their choice.

“The home of the Raiders has quickly become an iconic attraction during a Las Vegas getaway,” Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a statement Wednesday. “We’re proud to connect NFL fans to one of the world’s premier vacation, entertainment and now sports destinations and doing it the Allegiant way: by providing nonstop, affordable airfare and the convenience of scheduling a one-of-a-kind sports vacation with just a few clicks of a button.”

The packages include at no extra charge the Allegiant Total bundle, which includes airfare, baggage, seat selection, priority access and the ability to modify travel plans without fees. Flight times and package prices can be found on Allegiant’s website.

Fans can choose packages for all eight Raiders regular season home games for the 2022 NFL slate. This season will mark the second with fans at the nearly two-year-old stadium. It will be the first season with fans without any COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Allegiant is looking to capitalize on that by offering the NFL travel bundles and adding limited, one-time only service in several NFL cities such as Denver, Houston and Kansas City.

Research conducted by Nielsen Fan Insights notes Las Vegas has quickly become the most desirable travel destination among U.S. sports fans.

“Last season NFL fans voted Allegiant Stadium the number one venue for Overall Gameday Satisfaction, citing the stadium’s cuisine, atmosphere, and technology as highlights of their visit,” DeAngelo said.

