American Airlines to end nonstop flights from Vegas to this Texas city

American Airlines will end its nine weekly nonstop flights between Harry Reid International Air ...
American Airlines will end its nine weekly nonstop flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International in Austin, Texas, next month. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 10:55 am
 

American Airlines will end its nine weekly nonstop flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International in Austin, Texas, next month.

American experimented with nonstop flights between the two cities during the coronavirus pandemic. But now that pandemic travel recovery has declined, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based carrier — the third busiest at Reid with an average of 38 arrivals and departures a day — will return to its hub-and-spoke strategy of mostly flying nonstop to its hub cities, including Phoenix, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The airline was also getting labor union pushback to its Austin growth, which peaked at routes to 45 cities in 2023, because of its close proximity to its Dallas-Fort Worth hub.

American passengers can still fly to Austin with one-stop options and several airlines will continue to serve the market with nonstops.

The route is dominated by Southwest Airlines, which offers 41 flights a week between Reid and Austin. Other carriers that serve the market include Delta, Frontier, Spirit and Allegiant.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

