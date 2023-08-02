94°F
Tourism

Arts District gay bar owner plans opening of LGBTQ+ hotel and nightclub

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2023 - 3:08 pm
 
A rendering of the bar and restaurant Queen Las Vegas. The LGBTQ+ bar, nightclub and hotel is expected to open to the public in September. (Courtesy of Q Group Hospitality)
Eduardo Cordova is the owner of the alternative lifestyle bar The Garden Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The team behind one of Las Vegas’ most popular gay bars announced Wednesday its launching an LGBTQ+ boutique hotel, restaurant, gaming lounge and nightclub next month.

Queen Las Vegas, a mid-century modern style hotel and entertainment property, is expected to open its bar and nightclub at 1215 S. Las Vegas Blvd., near the Arts District, in September 2023.

Q Group Hospitality – led by The Garden’s Eduardo Cordova – will open an “art-deco inspired paradise” featuring a 24/7 restaurant and bar with drag performances and a giant disco ball DJ booth, according to a news release. The nightclub is expected to have nightly aerial acts, a state-of-the-art laser system and floor-to-ceiling LED lights.

“It has been my mission to create a vibrant and inclusive entertainment district for our LGBTQ+ community, and I’m thrilled to announce that Q Hospitality Group has secured a prime location on the iconic Las Vegas Strip to create the Gayest destination in Las Vegas,” Cordova said in a statement.

Operating as a hotel partner, Queen Las Vegas’ hotel will have 28-themed rooms and communal areas, renovating some of the rooms in the 75-year-old building that’s currently the Thunderbird Hotel, according to the release. Thunderbird will continue to operate its hotel with the 72 remaining rooms. Q Group plans to add tech-savvy hospitality elements such as self-serve check-in kiosks. When complete, the Queen’s suites will have direct VIP access to the bar and nightclub.

Suite bookings are expected to be available in the fall after the grand opening celebration, the company said.

Queen Las Vegas is hosting an on-site hiring event from 2-5 p.m. on Friday for all positions, the release states.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.

