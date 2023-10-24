Breeze to offer flights to another casino town beginning in 2024
The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based air carrier which already offers Las Vegas flights to and from 12 cities is adding a new destination to its service map.
Breeze Airways will link two American casino markets in January when it introduces twice-weekly flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Gulfport, Mississippi.
Flights to and from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport will be offered Mondays and Fridays beginning Jan. 12.
Breeze is introducing the route with a limited number of $29 one-way tickets on sale through Monday for travel through Sept. 3. A $59 one-way fare is planned.
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based Breeze already offers nonstop service from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Fort Myers and Jacksonville, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; San Bernardino, California; Syracuse, New York; and one-stop-no-plane-change “BreezeThru” flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Tampa, Florida.
