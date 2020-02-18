California developer plans luxury hotel on south Strip

Developer David Daneshforooz and Shopoff Realty Investments teamed up to acquire a 5.25-acre plot of land on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road for $21 million.

A rendering of a proposed luxury hotel on the south edge of the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy of Contour)

A vacant parcel of land that has plans to be developed into a hotel-casino, is seen north of the Harley-Davidson dealership on Las Vegas Blvd. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

With its vacant lots, boarded-up buildings and other blighted real estate, the south edge of the Strip has lagged other parts of the resort corridor for years.

But some project ideas have popped up lately, and now another is in the works: a luxury hotel.

Developer David Daneshforooz and Shopoff Realty Investments teamed up to acquire a 5.25-acre plot of land on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road — the site of a failed high-rise project during the bubble years — for $21 million. The sale closed Friday, property records show.

They aim to break ground in early 2021 on a 450-room Dream-branded hotel, the buyers announced Tuesday.

The project, next to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership, would cost around $300 million, Daneshforooz said.

