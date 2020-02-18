California developer plans luxury hotel on south Strip
Developer David Daneshforooz and Shopoff Realty Investments teamed up to acquire a 5.25-acre plot of land on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road for $21 million.
With its vacant lots, boarded-up buildings and other blighted real estate, the south edge of the Strip has lagged other parts of the resort corridor for years.
But some project ideas have popped up lately, and now another is in the works: a luxury hotel.
Developer David Daneshforooz and Shopoff Realty Investments teamed up to acquire a 5.25-acre plot of land on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road — the site of a failed high-rise project during the bubble years — for $21 million. The sale closed Friday, property records show.
They aim to break ground in early 2021 on a 450-room Dream-branded hotel, the buyers announced Tuesday.
The project, next to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership, would cost around $300 million, Daneshforooz said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.