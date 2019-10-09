Classic guitars will join classic cars at 3-day Las Vegas auction

The popular Mecum Auctions will sell about 25 classic guitars this year in addition to some 1,000 vehicles in the third year of the event’s presence in Las Vegas.

Joe Haduch checks out a 1953 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 1966 Chevy C-10 Pickup is displayed during the Mecum Car Auction at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Auctiongoers check out classic cars at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the Mecum Car Auction on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

When the Mecum Las Vegas auction rolls into the Las Vegas Convention Center’s Center Hall on Thursday, it’ll have guitars as well as cars.

Gates open for the three-day televised auction at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with auctions beginning at 10.

It’s the third year the prestigious car auction is making a Las Vegas appearance and the first time that collectible guitars will be sold. An estimated 1,000 vehicles will be auctioned as well as 25 investment-grade guitars through Mecum’s new Mecum Presents Guitar Search by Domino.

Highlighting the car auction for the 2019 show will be an unrestored 1971 Dodge Hemi Challenger R/T, and a recently serviced 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona.

The debut of the Guitar Search segment will be six classic guitars from the private collection of Geddy Lee of the Canadian rock trio Rush. Other guitars in the auction will be a Carlos Santana-owned 1983 PRS Double Neck Electric Guitar, a 2016 Gibson No. 31 Custom Shop Guitar created for an autographed by Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, and a gold 1990 Warwick Buzzard Bass custom designed for John Entwistle of The Who.

The auction also includes more than 350 Mecum’s Road Art pieces of collectible vintage signs, coolers and gas pumps.

Admission is $30 at the door and online after Thursday. Bidder registration is available online in advance for $200 after Thursday.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.