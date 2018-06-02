Mecum motorcycle auction draws 5,000 from all over the world

The Mecum Motorcycle Auction has turned into another one of those happy Las Vegas marriages.

Stormy Stormoen of Las Vegas check out choppers during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Stephen Cortesy of Costa Mesa, Calif. checks out a 1913 Harley-Davidson 9B Single bike during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Steven Milton pushes a 1966 Honda Late Dream Touring bike during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Keith Drum, left, of Anaheim and Stormy Stormoen of Las Vegas check out a 1961 Lussie Fairground Bumper Car during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Detailer Louis Rodriguez, left, visits with Roland Jacques of Las Vegas as Rodriguez works on a 1956 Mondial F2 during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A 1915 Harley-Davidson 11K at the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Walter Sidur, from left, Ralph Sidur, Howard Lacy and Merrit Roy, all of Fresno, Calif. watch the bidding during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Alex Mcglothlen, left, acknowledges a bid as Aaron Hartley shows a 1971 Harley-Davidson ML-125S Rapido during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Aaron Hartley pushes a 1942 BSA M-20 during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Josh Wells pushes a 1975 Harley-Davidson XLH 1000 with sidecar during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A 1912 Reading Standard Single Delivery during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People check out lots during the Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at the South Point Friday, June 1, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A bettor's assistant looks for bids at Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auctions at South Point Casino in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A bidder looks over a 1969 Triumph TR6 Trophy 650 motorcycle at Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Bettor's assistant Alex McGlothlen looks for bids at Mecum Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction at South Point in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Operators of the family-owned Walworth, Wisconsin-based vehicle auction company knew they were onto something when their inaugural Las Vegas collector car auction in November brought more than $22 million in sales. Mecum motorcycle events have been staged in Las Vegas for 27 years, but this year is only the second in which the company has staged two motorcycle auctions.

Now, thanks to the appeal of Las Vegas and an international audience that appreciates classic motorcycles, Mecum is attempting to make its June event as attractive as its larger January motorcycle auction.

Mecum currently conducts auctions in 14 markets.

Saturday marks the last of the three-day cycles-only event. Doors open 9 a.m. Saturday at the South Point exhibit hall with bidding beginning at 10.

Hondas, Harleys, Triumphs, and Indians are on display at the current show.

About 5,000 people were expected to attend the three-day event. On Thursday, an early preview included Q&A sessions with racers Brad Lackey, Eddie Lawson, Kenny Roberts, and Bubba Shobert.

The January event, now considered the largest motorcycle auction in the world, brought 1,750 bikes to Las Vegas.

“That auction not only is the biggest auction in the world, it’s very much a gathering point for the motorcycle collector enthusiasts from across the world,” said David Morton, manager of communications and event marketing for Mecum.

“We have buyers and sellers from Europe and from Asia and other markets, but again, it goes back to the destination value of Las Vegas. We’ve tried doing motorcycle auctions in other markets, but none nearly with the success we’ve had in Las Vegas.”

January’s event resulted in $14 million in sales with an 80 percent sell-through rate.

The wide appeal of the Mecum auctions is evident in the event being aired on the NBC Sports Network from 4-7 p.m., and from 7-10 p.m. Sunday.

Next January’s event is expected to have 2,000 bikes, including a 250-piece collection from Stockholm, Sweden.

The current show is considerably smaller with 600 bikes, but Morton noted that having shows in January and June enables a broader audience of attendees to include those who aren’t able to get to Las Vegas in January.

No single bike drew more attention than another in the first two days of the current event, but Morton noted there are a variety of styles for every taste and there are even bicycles on display.

