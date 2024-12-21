Coming to Vegas for Christmas? Plenty of options available on Strip

The prices range from a low of $69 at Circus Circus to a high of $600 at the Palazzo.

Las Vegas is a popular destination for the holidays, and there’s plenty of affordable (or pricey) options for a stay on Christmas night.

The average price of the cheapest available room at a Strip casino on Christmas night is $184.04, including taxes and resort fees. The prices range from a low of $69 at Circus Circus to a high of $600 at the Palazzo.

The most affordable Christmas night hotel rooms offered by the Strip’s two largest operators — Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts International — range from $70 (Luxor) to $288 (The Cosmopolitan). The price at the operator’s higher-end properties, including Bellagio, Aria and Caesars Palace, averages around $223.50. On the other end of spectrum, the budget-friendly casino hotels operated by Caesars and MGM on the Strip are asking an average of $91.29.

The nine casino hotels under MGM’s umbrella are netting an average of $154.55 on Dec. 25. The eight casino hotels operated by Caesars are averaging $135.13 for the night.

Very few, if any, of the most affordable hotel rooms on Christmas will offer a view of the Strip.

The least-expensive hotel rooms at the off-Strip casino hotels average $110.43, with a high of $181 at The Palms and a low of $70 at Silver Sevens.

Casino hotel room rates in downtown Las Vegas average $96.90 for the night. The lowest fare downtown is at the Hotel Apache for $40 while Circa’s cheapest room is around $185.

