Day after Super Bowl sets record at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2024 - 11:29 am
 
Travelers make their way through Harry Reid International Airport on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The droves of fans leaving Las Vegas Monday following the Super Bowl weekend set a passenger screening record at Harry Reid International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration screened 103,978 passengers and their carry-on luggage Monday at five security checkpoints, setting the all-time single-day record, the agency announced Tuesday. Monday’s total beat the previous record set on Oct. 29 of 103,409 passengers screened.

During the whirlwind 24 hours at Reid airport, TSA also screened 65,708 checked bags.

Area officials projected 330,000 people would be in Southern Nevada to attend the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium and to watch the game at sportsbooks and bars in the resort corridor and downtown.

TSA fully staffed each of the checkpoints at both terminals of the airport to ensure both maximum security and efficiency during the high volume travel time, the agency said. To do so, TSA brought in 75 agents from 30 airports across the country to assist local staff.

TSA explosive detection dogs and handlers were stationed in-and-around security checkpoints at both terminals, which also aided in the smooth operation, limiting wait times.

To that effect, the longest wait time recorded at Reid airport Monday was 12 minutes in the standard screening line and four minutes for passengers with TSA Precheck, the agency said.

The busiest hour for travelers being screened Monday was between 5 and 6 a.m., when 7,700 travelers were screened. That was followed by between 8 and 9 a.m., which saw 7,600 people pass through security checkpoints.

“With the game behind us, TSA made good on its commitment to deliver efficient security operations and excellent customer service to all those who were screened at LAS Monday,” TSA federal security director for Nevada Karen Burke said in a statement. “The months of coordination and planning paid off.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

