Delta variant hasn’t affected flight reservations for Southwest

In its second-quarter earnings call, Southwest, profitable for the first time since 2020, reported that its expansion to new cities with new routes has been successful.

The coronavirus delta variant hasn’t affected flight bookings at Southwest Airlines, the airline’s executives said Thursday.

Southwest, the busiest commercial air carrier at McCarran International Airport, has brought 4.2 million passengers to Las Vegas since the beginning of the year through May, down 42.7 percent from the first five months of 2020.

Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said he has seen no evidence of a downturn and even if the variant results in reservation cancellations, the company is prepared to react with schedule modifications if necessary.

He said he expects Southwest to return to pre-pandemic levels by next year and he believes business travel will begin to pick up after Labor Day.

Southwest reported its first profitable quarter since the beginning of the pandemic. For the quarter that ended June 30, Southwest reported net income of $348 million, 57 cents a share, on revenue of $4.008 billion. That compares with a net loss of $915 million, $1.63 a share, on revenue of $1.008 billion in the same period a year earlier.

President Tom Nealon told analysts in a Thursday conference call that Southwest’s expansion into new cities and the addition of new routes have provided results beyond expectations.

The biggest addition to the Las Vegas market has been the June 6 startup of two daily nonstop flights each between McCarran and Honolulu International Airport and Maui’s Kahului Airport.

