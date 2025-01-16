Economist, Sphere exec kick off Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas event

Jeremy Aguero discussed local roadblocks of homelessness, housing affordability, population growth, debt and inflation in his presentation on the local economy.

Jeremy Aguero, principal analyst with Applied Analysis, speaks during the Las Vegas Chamber's Preview Las Vegas 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A leading local economist sees continued prosperity among several challenges and a Sphere executive shared what’s ahead for the massive entertainment venue, kicking off Preview Las Vegas 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Thursday.

Jeremy Aguero, principal for Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis, emphasized the value of experience as a draw to Southern Nevada, highlighting the continued appeal of sports and entertainment even while addressing issues like homelessness, housing affordability, population growth, debt and inflation.

And Bill Walshe, global head of operations and development at Sphere, boosted the Thursday morning announcement that country singer Kenny Chesney would be the venue’s next residency entertainer and said the second art competition among Las Vegas schools and UNLV to place their work on the exosphere is underway with an Earth Day theme.

About 1,500 people are registered for the Vegas Chamber’s largest networking event that features dozens of booths of Las Vegas businesses as well as presentations by speakers forecasting what’s ahead for 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.