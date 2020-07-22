Elon Musk’s tweet sparks interest in underground people mover project

Elon Musk ramped up excitement for the Boring Co.’s underground people mover project at the Las Vegas Convention Center late Tuesday.

A rendering of Station 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop underground people mover project. (Courtesy LVCVA).

Musk tweeted out a rendering of Station 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop project, drawing interest from his 37 million Twitter followers.

“Coming soon,” Musk tweeted.

The $55 million project will transport people around the convention center once the facility’s $980.3 million expansion project is complete later this year.

Both tunnels tied to the project have been dug and have paving and cosmetic repair work occurring.

The project is on track to be completed and operational in time for CES in January.

At launch, 62 Tesla model vehicles — with up to a 16-person capacity — will be used to usher convention goers to and from the three stations located throughout the convention center’s expanded site.

Extensions to Encore and Resorts World are already in the works, with future plans calling for the underground network to stretch down the Las Vegas Strip to McCarran International Airport and Allegiant Stadium, linking resorts along the way.

