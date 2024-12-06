FAA grants will build, upgrade 2 Southern Nevada airport towers

Two FAA grants boosted by Rep. Dina Titus will build a new air traffic control tower in Boulder City and upgrade the existing tower at Henderson Executive Airport.

A pair of Federal Aviation Administration grants totalling $2.33 million will increase safety at two Southern Nevada airports with construction of a new air traffic control tower in Boulder City and improvements to an existing tower in Henderson.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., this week announced the awarding of a $1.53 million grant for a new tower at Boulder City Municipal Airport, and $800,000 to make improvements to the tower at Henderson Executive Airport.

“This funding is a major step toward improving general aviation in Southern Nevada,” Titus said in a release. “General aviation will be safer and more convenient for the thousands of people who travel here to experience everything the Las Vegas Valley has to offer. This will benefit both business travelers and tourism in our region.”

The combined $2.33 million funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which Titus helped write as a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Passed by Congress in 2021, the package provided the largest-ever investment in the nation’s infrastructure through 2026.

Both airports have been critical to general aviation. Both offer air tour flights to the Grand Canyon and both were busy last month accommodating hundreds of flights delivering fans to the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix race.

Henderson Executive Airport is administered by the Clark County Department of Aviation and has about 78,000 aircraft operations a year on average.

Boulder City Municipal Airport is listed as the third-busiest in the state and its two runways also accommodate air tours over Lake Mead and Hoover Dam as well as skydiving operations.

