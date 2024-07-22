Flight delays from tech outage easing at Las Vegas airport

Operations at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas are gradually returning to normal after a technology issue knocked 8.5 million computers offline.

A man looks out a window at a Delta Airlines plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Jan. 27, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

Passengers wait in the ticketing area at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The worst of airline delays and cancellations appear to be behind Harry Reid International Airport.

Operations were gradually returning to normal Monday at the airport that serves Las Vegas, though Delta Air Lines — the third-busiest commercial air carrier at the airport — was still experiencing delays and cancellations systemwide.

Airport operations worldwide were disrupted Friday when a third-party vendor, Texas-based CrowdStrike, accidentally attempted to install a faulty Microsoft system upgrade, knocking 8.5 million computers offline.

The busiest carrier at Reid, Southwest, was minimally affected by the outage, but Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air, which has a high number of departures and arrivals on Fridays, shut down its website much of Friday morning and experienced numerous delays.

FlightAware, a website that tracks flight delays and cancellations, said Monday that 62 outbound flights from Reid airport, or about 8 percent of the total, were delayed and 13 flights, or about 1 percent, were canceled. Nationwide, there were 3,950 delays and 1,524 cancellations.

Delta and its primary U.S. hub, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, were the most affected by the outage. Delta and United Airlines, the fifth-busiest in Las Vegas, accounted for more than 7,000 cancellations over the weekend, one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer, according to aviation expert Dave Grossman, founder and CEO of MilesTalk.

The Associated Press reported Monday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke to Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Sunday about the airline’s high number of cancellations since Friday. Buttigieg vowed to help Delta passengers by enforcing air-travel consumer-protection rules.

