From finding hidden gems to sharing tips, Vegas influencers become trusted authorities

Las Vegas is a city built on image and perception, and social media influencers play an ever-increasing role in shaping how the outside world views the growing metropolis. Many visitors — and some locals, too — turn to Las Vegas influencers to help navigate, explore and enjoy all that the city has to offer.

In the post-COVID era, a handful of Las Vegas influencers have established themselves as go-to resources. From uncovering hidden dining gems to sharing budget-friendly travel tips, these influencers have become trusted authorities. With legions of followers across platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, they offer insights into a constantly evolving city.

Here are five of the most popular influencers redefining what it means to explore Las Vegas.

Vegas Starfish

Jennifer Gay, more commonly known as Vegas Starfish, has built a massive following by sharing insider tips about Las Vegas.

With approximately 1.7 million followers on TikTok, Vegas Starfish provides a local perspective on the ins and outs of the city. Her content frequently highlights deals and budget-friendly hacks.

One of her standout series involves thorough reviews of Las Vegas hotel stays, assessing everything from room cleanliness to water pressure.

Jacob’s Life in Vegas

Jacob Orth is a trusted source for practical information about living in or visiting Las Vegas.

The JacobslifeinVegas YouTube channel currently has more than 339,000 subscribers.

Orth offers a range of content from in-depth guides on neighborhoods to tips for navigating the Las Vegas Strip. His no-nonsense delivery and focus on everyday life in Las Vegas resonate with both locals looking for insights and tourists planning extended stays.​

Among the more interesting ways Orth presents content is by making contrasting videos. For example, one video features all the reasons why someone should stay at a certain hotel while a second video gives viewers more than enough reasons to never book a room.

Travel Ruby

Known for her energetic and polished YouTube videos, Travel Ruby offers advice for visitors looking to experience Las Vegas without breaking the bank.

Travel Ruby’s relatable and accessible approach made her a favorite among travelers and her nearly 336,000 YouTube subscribers. Her formulaic Las Vegas hotel review videos — featuring a signature Ruby elevator dance — routinely garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Travel Ruby and her husband “Mr. Ruby” moved to Las Vegas. Her videos today focus mostly on monthly news roundups and slot play.

Unlokt

Drew Belcher, a graduate of the Lee Business School at UNLV, turned his local knowledge of the Las Vegas food scene into social media prominence. His TikTok boasts more than 1.6 million followers and his Instagram account has more than 863,000 followers.

Unlokt’s short and informative videos featuring unique, eye-catching and flavorful Las Vegas cuisine typically draw tens of thousands of views in a relatively short period of time. Several of Unlokt’s TikTok shorts eclipse one million views, such as the one posted in August showcasing $1,000 tray of lobster tails from the Golden Steer Steakhouse, which garnered over 4.5 million views.

Behind-the-scenes looks at how some of the tastiest food in Las Vegas is made also draws millions of views on Unlokt’s page, such as the 106 million views for a 2023 short with the enticing caption: “The BEST DONUTS IN LAS VEGAS.”

Vegas Matt

Matt Morrow, better known by his social media moniker Vegas Matt, is a high-energy gambling influencer with over 857,000 YouTube subscribers.

Originally from California, Morrow moved to Las Vegas over a decade ago and began documenting his gambling experiences. Vegas Matt gained notoriety playing slots but his newer content includes more table game play, focusing on high-stakes baccarat and blackjack.

Morrow recently inked a deal with FanDuel Casino, underscoring his considerable influence in the gambling community.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.