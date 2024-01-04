From hotels to ‘crazy golf’: $807M in projects to be completed in 2024

Two hotels and three golf entertainment facilities will open their doors in Southern Nevada in 2024, with several hotel room and convention center renovations underway.

A rendering of Play Playground, a colorful interactive non-gaming venue coming to Luxor early next year. Company officials say it will cater to families during the day but be for adults only at night. (Play Playground)

Workers raise an antique tractor for installation on the ceiling of the under construction Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Las Vegas music club at Horseshoe Las Vegas’ Grand Bazaar Shops on the Strip in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An artist rendering of PopStroke, coming to Las Vegas in early 2024 with 36 holes of championship putting, a restaurant, bars and more. Courtesy of PopStroke

More than $8 billion in construction projects were completed in 2023 in Southern Nevada, giving the city 4,687 new hotel rooms and 572,100 square feet of new convention space.

While 2024 won’t be as impressive, there still will be a fairly good list of projects destined for completion, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Current and Future Projects Construction Bulletin.

The 2023 list had nine hotel projects completed during the calendar year, including Fontainebleau and Durango in December.

Other new projects included the Nirvana and Aloft Henderson in March, Home2 Suites by Hilton in North Las Vegas and Springhill Suites near Harry Reid International Airport in July, Home2 Suites by Hilton on Sunset Road in August and Bent Inn in December.

Crews also put 300 rooms back online at the Silverton after a remodeling project completed in October.

Here’s what’s in store in 2024:

— The first phase of a $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center that will include new executive offices and board room, opening this month.

— Blake Shelton’s $30 million Ole Red Las Vegas, a four-story, 27,000-square-foot, 686-seat music club at Horseshoe Las Vegas, opening this month.

— Atomic Golf, a $70 million, 100,000-square-foot golf entertainment venue at the Strat, opening in February.

— Play Playground, an immersive entertainment attraction, opening in the first quarter at Luxor.

— PopStroke, two 18-hole minigolf courses and entertainment experience, opening in the first quarter at Town Square Las Vegas.

— A $350 million renovation of the Ipanema Tower with the addition of a new food court opening in the first quarter at the Rio.

— The Vegas Loop Westgate station connecting the Boring Co.’s underground transit system to the Las Vegas Convention Center, opening in the first quarter.

— The Vegas Loop Wynn-Encore station connecting the Boring Co.’s underground transit system to the Las Vegas Convention Center, opening in the first quarter.

— A $12 million “backyard” and pool renovation project, opening in early 2024 at Silverton.

— Swingers Las Vegas, a $50 million, 40,000-square-foot “crazy golf” entertainment facility, opening in fall 2024 at Mandalay Bay.

— Bottled Blonde, a $50 million, 25,000-square-foot four-story dining and nightclub venue, opening in the fourth quarter at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

— Otonomous Las Vegas, an $85 million, 303-room hotel property, opening at Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard in the fourth quarter of 2024.

— The $100 million convention center remodeling project at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

— Atwell Suites at the Pass, a $20 million, 90-room hotel with an undetermined amount of convention space, opening in downtown Henderson by the end of the year.

— The Universal horror attraction, a 110,000-square-foot horror attraction at Area 15, opening by the end of 2024.

— A $40 million circular pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, opening by the end of the year.

The city’s 2024 projects will add more than $807 million in infrastructure with 393 new hotel rooms and an undetermined amount of convention space.

