56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Frontier joins crowded field of airlines flying to this popular city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2024 - 3:12 pm
 
A Frontier Airlines flight departs Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, June 26, 2019 ...
A Frontier Airlines flight departs Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, June 26, 2019. (Review-Journal file photo)

Ultra-low-fare commercial air carrier Frontier Airlines will join a crowded list of competitors offering non-stop air service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles International Airport.

The Denver-based carrier announced Tuesday that it will offer one round trip a day beginning April 10.

The announcement was part of a massive expansion Frontier announced to and from 38 different cities.

Frontier will offer special promotional fares starting at $19 one way to introduce the route. Tickets with promotional fares for travel in April, May and June must be bought by 9 p.m., Thursday (Las Vegas time). Travel from Las Vegas must occur Tuesdays through Fridays, and to Las Vegas Sundays through Wednesdays. Trips subject to several blackout dates.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operations design. “More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The Las Vegas-Los Angeles nonstop market already is served by American Airlines (19 flights a week), Alaska Airlines (13 weekly flights), JetBlue (10 weekly flights), Delta Air Lines (34 weekly flights), Spirit Airlines (32 weekly flights), United Airlines (32 weekly flights) and Southwest Airlines (53 weekly flights), for a total of 196 flights a week, the largest number of flights between two city pairs from Harry Reid International Airport.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
Hometown stars to play debut album in Strip residency
3
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
3 jackpots hit at Las Vegas airport in less than week for over $1.1M
4
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
Cause revealed in death of son of ‘Pawn Stars’ creator Rick Harrison
5
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
SuperBook bettor turns $100 into $125K after hitting parlay
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hawaiian Airlines to offer more flights to Las Vegas
Hawaiian Airlines to offer more flights to Las Vegas
Low-cost airline to end flights to Reno
Low-cost airline to end flights to Reno
Judge blocks JetBlue’s $3.8B buyout of Spirit Airlines
Judge blocks JetBlue’s $3.8B buyout of Spirit Airlines
Trying to get away? Storms elsewhere slow Harry Reid airport flights
Trying to get away? Storms elsewhere slow Harry Reid airport flights
F1 airport preparations were great warm-up for Super Bowl traffic
F1 airport preparations were great warm-up for Super Bowl traffic
F1 race helped Vegas room rates hit record highs in November
F1 race helped Vegas room rates hit record highs in November