Frontier joins crowded field of airlines flying to this popular city

Ultra-low-fare commercial air carrier Frontier Airlines will join a crowded list of competitors offering non-stop air service between Las Vegas and Los Angeles International Airport.

The Denver-based carrier announced Tuesday that it will offer one round trip a day beginning April 10.

The announcement was part of a massive expansion Frontier announced to and from 38 different cities.

Frontier will offer special promotional fares starting at $19 one way to introduce the route. Tickets with promotional fares for travel in April, May and June must be bought by 9 p.m., Thursday (Las Vegas time). Travel from Las Vegas must occur Tuesdays through Fridays, and to Las Vegas Sundays through Wednesdays. Trips subject to several blackout dates.

“This is a massive expansion of our operation from coast to coast and internationally as part of our focus on growing in underserved and overpriced routes,” said Josh Flyr, Frontier’s vice president of network and operations design. “More destinations and greater frequency means a larger number of consumers will soon be able to enjoy Frontier’s convenient, affordable ‘Low Fares Done Right.’”

The Las Vegas-Los Angeles nonstop market already is served by American Airlines (19 flights a week), Alaska Airlines (13 weekly flights), JetBlue (10 weekly flights), Delta Air Lines (34 weekly flights), Spirit Airlines (32 weekly flights), United Airlines (32 weekly flights) and Southwest Airlines (53 weekly flights), for a total of 196 flights a week, the largest number of flights between two city pairs from Harry Reid International Airport.

