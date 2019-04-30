Frontier launching 5 new nonstop routes from Las Vegas

Frontier Airlines has announced new service from McCarran International Airport, offering nonstop trips to Philadelphia, San Diego, Detroit, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

Frontier Airlines will offer new nonstop routes from Las Vegas, the airline’s third largest market.

As of Wednesday, the low-fare carrier will have five new routes from McCarran International Airport, offering nonstop trips to Philadelphia, San Diego, Detroit, Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Part of 22 new nonstop routes nationwide announced earlier this year, Frontier increased service to 19 cities and added Boston as its 106th destination.

“We continue to make air travel more accessible and affordable for Americans,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial for Frontier in a statement. “We look forward to making it easier for people to fly, and for people to fly more often.”

The new routes operate on varied days.

Philadelphia: Daily.

San Diego: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Dallas-Fort Worth: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Detroit: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Houston: Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Frontier offers al la carte service allowing customers the ability to customize travel to fit their needs and budget.

The new routes come on the heels of Frontier adding nonstop service to Cancun and Los Cabos Mexico in December from Las Vegas.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.