100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Tourism

Frontier to add new flight destinations from Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2021 - 5:01 pm
 
Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frontier Airlines will add 10 flights to five new nonstop destinations from Las Vegas in August, the Denver-based airline announced Tuesday.

The low-fare carrier will add routes from McCarran International Airport to Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Madison, Wisconsin; and Tucson, Arizona.

“We’re delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth.”

Each flight will operate twice a week Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. The Bloomington and Memphis flights begin Aug. 12 while the three other flights start Aug. 13.

Promotional fares are being offered on several dates through Oct. 6 and tickets must be purchased by June 28.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
Golden Knights fans express displeasure with TV broadcasters
2
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
CARTOONS: Biden and Europe trip
3
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
Police arrest 28 in connection with stolen vehicle investigation
4
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
$85K table game jackpot won at off-Strip casino
5
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Golden Knights make goaltending change for Game 5 against Montreal
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST