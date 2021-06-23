Frontier to add new flight destinations from Las Vegas

The Denver-based discount carrier will add routes from McCarran to five new cities as demand expands for air travel and Las Vegas.

Frontier Airlines (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frontier Airlines will add 10 flights to five new nonstop destinations from Las Vegas in August, the Denver-based airline announced Tuesday.

The low-fare carrier will add routes from McCarran International Airport to Bentonville, Arkansas; Bloomington, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Madison, Wisconsin; and Tucson, Arizona.

“We’re delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas, adding five new nonstop routes,” said Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. “There’s incredible pent-up demand for travel right now, and every new seat provides an exciting opportunity for growth.”

Each flight will operate twice a week Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays. The Bloomington and Memphis flights begin Aug. 12 while the three other flights start Aug. 13.

Promotional fares are being offered on several dates through Oct. 6 and tickets must be purchased by June 28.

